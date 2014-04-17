Pixar President Ed Catmull On How To Run A Creative Business

Editor’s Note: This story contains one of our Best Business Lessons of 2014. Check out the full list here.

For many in creative fields Pixar is an example of a company that has it all figured out–the innovative animation giant has created 14 No. 1 movies in a row. Clearly they are doing something right. But what? Can other managers learn from their success?

In a sold-out talk at Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored conference last week Executive Editor Rick Tetzeli asked Pixar President Ed Catmull to share his secrets to leading a creative company.

His experience in running an artistic powerhouse shouldn’t dissuade those of us in less creative fields. “What I’ve learned running Pixar applies to all businesses, he said. “I apply the term ‘creativity’ broadly … it’s problem solving. We are all faced with problems and we have to address them and think of something new and that’s where creativity comes in.”

Here are four lessons in running your business (no matter what it is) with a more creative and open mind.

Pixar movies have multi-layered, compelling stories and are beautifully put together, but they don’t start that way. Catmull shared the process that the beloved movies go though, starting with a story that bears no resemblance to the final product. He said, “All that anyone sees is the final product and there’s almost a romantic illusion about how you got there. When we first put up something–these stories suck.”

For example, he shared that the first version of the movie Up included a king in a castle in the clouds. They threw everything out from that first idea except a bird and the word “up,” from there it went through several other iterations with a little more of the final story emerging each time. They had to make a lot of mistakes and have a lot of failures along the way to get the final product, he said.