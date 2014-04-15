7 Dead Simple Ways To Make Your Own GIFs

What’s the quickest way to start looping your digital emotions? Sure, you could fire up Photoshop and start building an animated GIF the old-fashioned way, but today’s mobile-connected, share-crazy Internet demands something quicker. We tried out several GIF-making tools and rounded up some of the best, funnest, and simplest options.





In a word, Gifff.fr is easy. The site asks for a YouTube link and then crunches the video into a GIF. You can choose different sizes and speeds as well as also adding text on top or bottom. If the GIF is small enough in size–under 2MB–the site will then offer the option to post it to Imgur, or if it’s too large then to Cloudpix. If you have other intentions for your masterpiece, the file can also be downloaded.

The whole process is very straightforward and a breeze when it works. In testing, there were a few minor connection hiccups, but it’s hard to tell if it was attributable to the site or another factor. There are, of course, other YouTube to GIF solutions, like Makeagif or Gifsoup, but Gifff.fr is by far the best designed and not into the watermarking or spammy clutter.

Face To Gif is a bare-bones way to really personalize the emotion you’re trying to indefinitely loop. Each generated GIF has a random, unguessable URL so it’s up to you how far and wide your animation will spread.

Activating your webcam prompts a countdown before recording whatever it can see. From there, everything runs client-side. So no one will see any data unless you save it and share it. Being client-side also means that the web app will only run as fast as your computer. On a Retina Macbook Pro, I didn’t have any hiccups, but there’s a good chance older machines will experience slowness.

Recordit gives GIFs a more productive use case than looped bloopers and cute cat clips: mini-screencasts. The super-handy isn’t solely for GIFs, but takes the idea that you might want short, embed-able .gifs to demonstrate on-screen functions rather than full videos.

The free Mac version of Recordit allows for five minutes of recording. After finishing a screen cast, the video is uploaded and given its own URL for easy sharing.