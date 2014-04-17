How Gender Affects Your Stress Dreams

Does your work haunt your dreams? Wake up in a panic thinking you missed a deadline that’s two days away?

Over the course of my career, I’ve had numerous dreams that I was fired, yelled at and brought to tears by a boss (who in real life was the nicest woman on the planet), and one particularly frightening dream where I was rushing to get to an important interview and the office building kept moving further and further away and no matter how fast I walked, I couldn’t reach it. That one had me wake up in a cold sweat.

Catching our Zs is supposed to help us recover from the stress of work, but what happens when work enters our subconscious at night?

A recent article in Businessweek says our dreams are simply a way for our brains to process thoughts and memories, but interestingly, it cites a study that argues the way we dream about work may be based on our gender.

A recent study published in the journal Sleep showed that, while men’s nightmares centered around catastrophic disasters such as floods and earthquakes or being chased by swarms of insects, women’s nightmares are more likely to contain intrapersonal conflict and painful feelings of rejection or lost friendships rather than physical harm.

So, while men may dream about being chased through the office, my dream about being yelled at by my boss is in keeping with the study’s findings about the dream gender divide.

There are plenty of ways to interpret our dreams–being late in a dream may be a sign that you feel you’re missing out on an opportunity, for example. Being naked at work may be a sign you’re feeling vulnerable or are concerned about how others perceive you.