Raj Talluri

Imagine opening your front door and having the lights blink on, the TV start up, and the thermostat kick on. It’s a wild idea, but one that may be imminent, says Raj Talluri. Last December, ­Qualcomm hinted at its power to make that happen with the release of Toq, an Android-powered smartwatch that syncs up with your smartphone and never turns off. It’s one piece of Talluri’s larger vision.

Unlike the pioneering, recently Google-acquired Nest, which owns the connected-thermostat and smoke-detector space, Talluri and co. are betting that Qualcomm, as the chipmaker that owns more than 50% of the smartphone market, will be able to craft a universal dialogue among household appliances. There’s a lot left to do, but ­Talluri is optimistic: “This technology isn’t magic anymore.” The next step, he says, is working with open-source communication platform AllJoyn to develop the language all devices share.