Lego tinkered with movie ideas for years, but the pieces took a long time to lock together. Persistence paid off: The Lego Movie, released in February, earned more than $400 million and rapturous reviews. “The brand is all about creativity and imagination,” says Jill ­Wilfert. “It had to be a fantastic, entertaining movie experience above anything else. We know exactly how kids interact with the brand.” Not surprisingly, a sequel is in the works.