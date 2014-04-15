Behind The Scenes Of The “French Simpsons” Couch Gag

Last month, the opening credits of the “Diggs” episode of The Simpsons featured a couch gag created by Triplets of Belleville director Sylvain Chomet. It’s intricate and hilarious, and transforms the Springfield residents into a buffoonish French family in Chomet’s distinctive style.

Now the gag’s London-based production company, Th1ng, has created a making-of video detailing the process behind the hand-drawn clip, featuring Chomet along with Th1ng founder Dominic Buttimore and animator Neil Boyle.





“I just thought that I would do the French Simpsons, because I’m French,” explains Chomet in the video. “I live in France, where everyone is depressed. So I said let’s try to make what the French people love about themselves.” Boyle also describes the effects he was trying to produce in a highlight moment, when Homer pulls a snail off the side of the TV and eats it. “The idea is to get as much texture and personality as we can.”

“You can’t believe the number of people who were beating down our door to work on it,” continues Boyle. “It was such an iconic thing to work on.”

“I would like to say one thing,” concludes Chomet. “Matt [Groening], we really like your Simpsons thing, and we think one day it’s going to be very popular.”