How To Make Peace With Your Enemies At Work And Beyond

How healthy are your relationships with the people most pivotal to your success? What would a healthier relationship look like, and how can you take your relationships there?

Many of us don’t ask these questions. We figure that our relationships are what they are. In the words of a senior manager I once coached, “Charles and I can’t stand each other, and we’ll never be best friends, so what’s the point?”

This has the signs and flaws of a classic straw-man argument. What he was really saying was, “If a lousy relationship cannot suddenly morph into a great friendship, then why bother improving it?”–as though mediocrity and perfection were the only two options.

When you put it that way, the whole argument sounds ridiculous, yet millions of people use it every day to avoid improving relationships. And the cost is substantial: toxic relationships that don’t improve remain toxic. They drain more time and energy from organizations than just about anything else. And, to repeat the key point, they don’t need to be great to be better than toxic. Very often, a neutral and respectful relationship will do just fine.

Making peace with enemies means investing the time to improve the lousy relationships until they’re at least neutral and respectful, and, while you’re at it, to improve the other relationships that truly matter. There are five questions you must ask yourself to accomplish this:

To start, make a list of the relationships that are obviously important to you: your boss, your direct reports, your peers, and any internal or external customers. Now add to this list the names of people who have helped you make something happen in the past, those who could block what you’re doing, and those who manage key resources or have the ear of the people who do. We’ll call these your important relationships.

Here comes the fun part. For each person on the list, make an assessment of the health of your relationship using the following scale: