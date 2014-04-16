The 10 Most Polluted States For People Of Color

Glaring economic inequality has become one of the most talked about issues in post-recession America. But a new study from the University of Minnesota shows the reasons why racial inequality shouldn’t be swept aside–especially when it’s related to an additional 7,000 deaths a year.

The top 10 states with the largest pollution gaps:

1. New York

2. Pennsylvania

3. Illinois

4. Michigan

5. New Jersey

6. Rhode Island

7. Massachusetts

8. California

9. Wisconsin

10. Connecticut

Published in the journal PLoS One, the study details the massive racial inequities that exist when it comes to exposure to pollution from car exhaust and power plants–call it “the pollution gap.” Nationally, people of color experience 38% higher levels of one pollutant, nitrogen dioxide, compared to white people.

It’s a disparity that holds strong, even when differences in income are taken into account. And on the state level, New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois account for the biggest racial exposure gaps in the country.

States with the highest inequality ratios (red) disproportionately expose communities of color to pollution from car exhausts and power plants.

Breathing in nitrogen dioxide day in and day out comes with a range of negative health impacts: Asthma, heart disease, and low birth weights are just a few. At the same time, researchers have struggled for years to understand exactly how much pollution affects which groups of people, and to pinpoint how those pollutants travel.

EPA monitoring stations placed inconsistently throughout the U.S., with few in rural areas, don’t tell the whole story. Instead, the the study’s authors relied on NASA satellite data to get to a higher resolution, as well as satellite imagery that measured tree cover, roads, and buildings. After calibrating that map to 2000 Census data, the scientists were able to see which cities and states had the worst non-white/white exposure ratios.

“The main finding is just that there’s this environmental injustice that’s pervasive throughout the U.S.,” says the study’s lead author, UMN professor Julian Marshall. “We can look to specific states and cities to address this issue. Of course there’s no death certificate that says a person died from air pollution. But it raises [heart disease] rates slightly, and we have a lot of people exposed to it.”

Still, that doesn’t explain why people of color get shafted, or how, in just a handful of locations (like some areas in central Florida) the ratio flips and defies the national trend: There, more whites are exposed to pollution than non-whites.