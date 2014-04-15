Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Has An Awkward Conversation With Some Retirees In This New Footlocker Ad

You ever accidentally insult someone and, in your desperate attempt to recover, end up digging the hole deeper and deeper until your life in that moment closely resembles a scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm? It’s happened to everyone. But rarely are the insulted parties a collection of Hall of Fame ex-pro athletes.





In this new Foot Locker spot by agency BBDO New York and director Jim Jenkins, Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard manages to unintentionally insult retired NFLers Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson, as well as former NBA stars Chris Webber and Karl Malone, when he says the last thing he wants to be is one of “those guys who never won a ring.” Whoops. Things just get more awkward from there.

Maybe Marcel Dionne was out on a beer run.