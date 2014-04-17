Why Your Office Needs A Maker Day

On Tuesdays, Moveline has a no-meeting policy. The 9 members of the online moving service’s product team dedicate the entire day to creating. The only obligation is the obligation to concentrate on projects. Tuesdays are “Maker Days.”

“Maker Day is a day where the goal is for people to be productive with a big problem they are trying to solve,” Moveline co-founder and Chief Product Officer Kelly Eidson explained to Fast Company. “People in the [product] team can work wherever they want and don’t have to be accessible to anyone but themselves.” The rest of the company respects the rule and avoids scheduling meetings or emailing the product people on Tuesdays.

Kelly Eidson

Eidson got the idea after she finished her stint at the New York-based incubator TechStars. The program involved a lot of meetings, which were helpful in getting Moveline off the ground and securing funding, but deterred Moveline’s engineers (and founders) from their creative roots. “We wanted to find a way to create the culture that people in the company who are doing problem solving or creative work needed to have enough space to do their work,” Eidson explained.

Maker Day creates that kind of room, at least in theory. Eidson can’t quite quantify the success of the initiative, which has existed for almost two years, but claims that on Tuesdays email volume goes down, and productivity goes up. And on Wednesdays, the company ships a lot of product, she said. Such as? “It’s kind of hard to come up with an example off the top of my head because it’s become so common that I don’t really notice it anymore,” she said.

In any case, employees clearly like Maker Day:

(Eidson assures us that most employees don’t abuse Maker Day freedom.)

Many studies have shown that multitasking kills productivity and is incredibly inefficient. Dedicating a day to one task certainly makes concentrating easier.