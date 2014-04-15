The Trailer For David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’ Is A Moody, Evocative Piece Of Storytelling

Yesterday we saw the first poster for David Fincher’s Ben Affleck-led thriller Gone Girl–an understated image that suggests that the film will be as much about the media frenzy surrounding a missing woman as it is the husband suspected of being responsible for her disappearance. Now we’ve also got a trailer to accompany the image–and it’s a similarly subtle piece of film promotion that places the movie in different territory from your run-of-the-mill thriller.





Built around a lovely cover of Elvis Costello’s already-lovely “She,” the trailer for Gone Girl is the rare movie trailer that spends more time focused on projecting the spirit of the film than highlighting the film’s best scenes: there’s very little dialogue in it at all, as the trailer evokes the mood of a story about a man accused of a crime that he may or may not have committed. We catch flashes of Affleck’s Nick Dunne and Rosamund Pike’s Amy Elliott Dunne as a loving–and intensely arguing–couple, juxtaposed with snippets of scenes of Affleck dealing with police and media who think he’s responsible, all while the piano brings the sad notes out of Costello’s composition. The trailer offers little idea of the film’s resolution, but plenty about the themes the film will address–almost a mini-story in itself, rather than a condensed version of the film. If more trailers took that tack, we’d spend even more time excited to go to the movies.