New Tinder Experiment Says You’re Not As Hot When You’re Smoking

When it comes to young adults and smoking, Action on Smoking & Health believes that threats of death aren’t all that effective on a demographic that largely sees itself as indestructible. It needed a different approach to make quitting relevant to the current lives of 20-somethings. So we set out

The organization teamed up with New York-based creatives Angelle Juneau and Jeff Scardino to create a Tinder experiment called Smoking Hot, hoping to show young people that their dating life could be affected by smoking.





The experiment took one attractive women and created two separate Tinder accounts. Both “Heather” and “Sara” have the same setting, likes, friends, and almost exactly the same photos on their profiles. The only difference? “Heather” is smoking in every photo. Over the course of a week, a thousand guys were swiped right or liked for each account. The non-smoking account received 54% matches while the smoking account received 29%. Next up are experiments to test the reactions for both a straight and a gay man.