Can You Find All The Easter Eggs In Pixar’s Movie?

Just in time for Easter Sunday, Pixar is hosting an Easter egg hunt, of sorts: The Easter eggs in question are dorky inside jokes or secrets hidden inside creative projects. (You may be familiar with Google’s adoration of these types of tricks .)

Pixar’s animators, too, have been known to tie their films together with subtle references. But the clip above reveals some of the harder-to-find hidden gems, like the grape soda thread you likely did not notice in both Toy Story and Up.





This provides more fodder for a theory put forth by Jon Negroni, who calls himself the Pixar Detective, that all Pixar movies exist in the same universe. Pixar President Ed Catmull, however, somewhat dispelled that idea during Fast Company‘s recent Innovation Uncensored event when he said that for each of its movies, Pixar’s creative team works incredibly hard to create a believable universe for its tales. Still, it’s fun to dream.





If you obsessively watch the movies, you can likely find even more animator tricks, and make up your own Pixar theories.

Or, for spoil sports, Wikipedia has a pretty comprehensive list of Pixar references, including the aforementioned grape soda nod.