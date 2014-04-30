How To Re-Imagine Your Storefront For The Future

Haunting images of abandoned shopping malls seem to say something about the unstoppable decline of the analog shopping experience in an increasingly digital and mobile world.

What e-commerce has done to physical shopping in the last decade mirrors what Barnes & Noble and other big-box retailers did to independent stores beginning in the mid-’90s.

Back then, every independent bookseller had the same complaint: people would go to their store to get advice and find the perfect book; then they’d head across the street to Barnes & Noble and buy the book for half the price. How could a small shop survive when it’s just a showroom for a massive competitor?

Of course Amazon has now done the same thing to Barnes & Noble. I feel bad every time I visit my local B&N: it’s big, beautiful, and bustling, with 15 cash registers that are completely empty. The problem is not unique to books: 75% of shoppers use mobile devices while in stores, and they’re not just texting: they’re shopping, researching, and buying online.

In response, businesses are starting to orient themselves around the reality that a store will be less and less of a transactional shopping destination over time. Instead, the store will be the venue for many different activities that will reinforce digital sales (and possibly breathe new life into some of those haunted old malls). Here’s how:

Tesla Motors sells their electric cars direct, without dealers. Instead, they have a network of showrooms around the country where you buy online, through their website. The store is the showroom; once you’ve checked out the car and are ready to buy, it’s an e-commerce transaction.

True, this model has run into regulatory issues, but it points to a future where people want to, and expect to, buy big-ticket purchases online. The store is just where they check it out in person. Everything else is more efficient digitally.