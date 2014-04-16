Arianna Huffington On The Struggle To Find Work-Life Balance

Arianna Huffington believes we are living in a brave new world–today’s work environment is somewhere between the dark ages and the renaissance.

The dark ages, she says, include environments and a culture fueled by stress, but she maintains that in order for businesses and individuals to thrive we must transition to a “renaissance” time of mindful living and working.

We don’t know what life brings. So often we bury ourselves in our to-do lists, in our charts, in our plans, and we just pretend to actually live.

Huffington didn’t always think this way, though. As the founder of a 24/7 media company, she lived much of her life like the legacy she had built–always on. Until April 6, 2007, when awakening in a pool of her own blood to a broken cheekbone and a gash over her eye shook her to her core.

Two years into creating the Huffington Post, an 18-hour workday had become the norm for Huffington, and the sleep deprivation and exhaustion eventually took its toll. After arriving home from work that night, she collapsed in her home office, hitting her head on the way down. Doctors ran numerous tests to discover the cause, but found nothing beyond sheer exhaustion.

It was then she says she realized that sleep-deprivation is not a badge of honor worth wearing.

“By professional definitions of success, I was successful,” she says. “By any sane definition of success, if you are lying in a pool full of blood on the floor of your office, you are not successful.”

Huffington now believes that these professional definitions of success–money and power–are a shrunken view of human existence. They are missing what she considers the third metric–thriving–and she outlined four ways to get there during a Q&A hosted by Columbia Business School’s Chazen Institute and the Global Leadership Matrix (GLeaM) Program earlier this week: