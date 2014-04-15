Chelsea 2030? The Youngest Clinton Leaves The Political Door Open

Until now, Chelsea Clinton has mostly shied away from the political spotlight that her parents have lived in pretty much non-stop for decades. But lately the Clinton dynasty daughter appears to be leaving the door open to a career in politics–just a crack .

“I live in a city and a state and a country where I support my elected representatives,” she told Fast Company at this year’s SXSW. “If at some point that weren’t the case, and I didn’t support my mayor or my city councilwoman or my congresswoman or either of my senators–and I’m lucky to live in a state where I have lots of women representing me, you know–maybe then I’d have to ask and answer the question for myself, and come to a different answer.”

Amie Parnes, coauthor of the recent New York Times best seller HRC: State Secrets and the Rebirth of Hillary Clinton, thinks the youngest Clinton will ultimately end up in politics. “I could see her running for Congress in New York in 10 years,” she told Fast Company‘s Danielle Sacks. “She has the Clinton name, she has the chops, and she’s really smart and savvy. Nothing will hold her back.”

As Sacks writes, “In that scenario, you could look at the Clinton Foundation in Manhattan…as the perfect perch for Chelsea to prove her command of a wide range of vital global issues.” Read more about how Chelsea Clinton has helped reshape the Clinton Foundation in this month’s Fast Company cover story.