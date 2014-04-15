Can Pharrell Get Any More Endearing After Crying From Happiness On Oprah?

Pharrell cried from happiness on Oprah and it was just the most endearing thing in the entire world, making the pop star of the year even more likable –despite his preference for puzzling head pieces .

While watching people around the world dance to his Oscar nominated mega-hit “Happy,” Pharrell broke down. “Why am I crying on Oprah?” he asked. Because you’re amazing, Pharrell, that’s why.

“It’s overwhelming,” he added, still sniffling. “Because it’s like I love what I do, and I just appreciate the fact that people have believed in me for so long that I could make it to this point to feel that.” Oprah gets it, she says.

Which is so true. Both Oprah and Pharrell have won over fans not just through incredibly smart business decisions but also by being real–or at least appearing that way. That’s the the lesson here: Be genuine, be humble, and blubber on national television.