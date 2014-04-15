When It Comes To Smartphone Addiction, Banksy’s Got Your Number

Relationships are easier to navigate with smartphones. These practically sentient devices make it easier to stay in touch, find things to do spontaneously, and turn shopping missions endurable for whoever is dragged along but not buying anything. They also can form a very tiny physical wall between two people, though, a concept that comes through in Banksy’s latest work. A new piece from the prolific British street artist, who had a temporary tenure in New York last year, features a mutually distracted lover’s embrace. It should strike a familiar note to anyone whose private moments are penetrated by glowing screens.