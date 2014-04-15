How Not To Conduct Customer Service On Twitter, Brought To You By Uber’s GM

Uber ‘s New York general manager, Josh Mohrer, drew the ire of the Twitterati late Monday night with a textbook example of how not to conduct customer service in a public forum.

To wit: Erin McCann, a news editor at the Guardian, hailed a green Boro Taxi in Brooklyn. Soon after stepping in, she claimed she was kicked out by the cabby, who said he was moonlighting for Uber and presumably had another customer to pick up. McCann was, understandably, not pleased, and she took to Twitter to express her frustration:

The story should have ended there. People fire complaints into the Twitter ether all the time. But then, Mohrer jumped into the conversation. Somewhere along the way, he tweeted this in an attempt to defend a would-be Uber employee looking to make some extra cash:

The Internet piled on. The term “victim baiting” was thrown around (you can read what they have to say in the above linked exchanges). To his credit, Mohrer did issue a mea culpa of sorts:

The controversy comes at a turbulent time for Uber: The company recently faced backlash over its surge pricing, and questions about its insurance policies following a deadly car accident. Uber drivers have also faced criticism for inappropriate conduct with customers. Mohrer’s response is a reminder that, if you are a representative for potentially world-changing company with a something of a reputation for PR gaffes, Twitter’s microscope is a very, very easy place to publicly screw yourself.