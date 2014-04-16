How To Make Self-Appraisals Less Painful

Taking stock of your own professional worth is no easy task. Studies show that we’re poor judges of our own performance ; underachievers often believe themselves to be all-stars, and overachievers are their own worst critics.

So when your HR department asks you to complete a self-appraisal, how do you know where to begin?

Find out how the self-appraisal will be used before diving into details. Will it weigh heavily into the overall performance review, is it a gauge of communication gaps, or just a formality?

Will your responses be confidential to the company’s HR department, or will your whole team trade notes? Dick Grote, author of How to Be Good at Performance Appraisals, tells Harvard Business Review to know if you have the kind of boss who is likely to cut and paste your self-appraisal into his or her performance review.

Knowing the company culture, too, can help set your tone. Candor might be a welcome trait or a turn-off.

Part of the purpose, personally, might be to see your year’s highlight reel set to paper. Michelle Roccia, executive vice president of Employee Engagement at WinterWyman, tells CIO Magazine: “The self-assessment is an essential part of performance evaluation because it’s an opportunity for you to assess your own achievements. You own the performance appraisal. You should look across the past year and tell your manager what you’ve done and areas you’d like to focus on.”

Avoid rambling on about irrelevant items–or coming up short on things to say–by staying focused on yourself and these points: