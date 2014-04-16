How Do I Get The Press To Cover My Company?

It’s not enough to have a great business if no one knows your company exists, but getting the media to pay attention to your startup can be tricky.

This week’s reader question is about the best methods for reaching out to the press, and is answered by CMO of Gannett Maryam Banikarim and cofounder of fashion site Zady, Maxine Bédat.

Hi, What’s the most efficient and effective way to find and reach out to bloggers in my niche so they will consider writing about my company? Thanks,

Mike



Maxine Bédat is cofounder of Zady.com, a shopping platform and lifestyle destination for the next generation of consumers who care about the origins of the items they purchase. Find her on Twitter @maxinebedat

Hi Mike,

If you are starting from scratch, a quick Google search will help you get a list of relevant bloggers started. Search things like “top 10 bloggers” and the name of your industry. This will be the first step.

After you have created a list of bloggers and journalists who write about companies like yours, sign up for an RSS feed of their blogs and follow them on social media. Next, dig deeper to find who they are following and follow that expanded network as well. As you follow who they follow, the universe of your particular niche will emerge.

Get in the habit of reading the blogger entries every day, you can make it part of your morning ritual. This will help you determine which blogs are most relevant for your company. Connecting with relevant bloggers is more important than connecting with bloggers with the largest reach.

Frame your communication not about what they can do for you, but what your company can do for their readers.

For our sustainable fashion company Zady, we focused our attention on the bloggers that share our lifestyle and our aesthetic. By connecting with like-minded bloggers, it made it that much easier to build a genuine relationship based on mutual interest.