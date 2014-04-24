9 Future Jobs That Will Power Africa

60% of the best jobs in the next 10 years haven’t been invented yet. At least that’s what futurologist Thomas Frey is fond of saying. This is great news for Africa because lots of good, new jobs will be needed in order for the continent to reverse staggering youth unemployment rates .

Where will these jobs come from? From social entrepreneurs in Africa who are creating new opportunities as they transform their chosen fields. Here is a list of top jobs I expect to see employing young people in Africa over the next decade:

As the world becomes more interconnected, the ability to build and lead diverse teams will be critical in any sector. In Kenya, Fred Ouko founded ANDY (the Action Network for the Disabled). With help from ANDY, large employers employ dozens of youth with disabilities and report that diverse teams are better able to adapt to changes and create new solutions. Does your company need a Diversity Designer?

South Africa’s first free university, CIDA City Campus, was founded in 2000 by Taddy Blecher. Since then, 6,000 alumni received a free education in exchange for managing day-to-day operations. Six other institutions founded on these principles have educated more than 600,000 young people, but demand is still skyrocketing across Africa. University Founders who can provide a world-class, entrepreneurial, and free education will be in huge demand.

Paige Elenson of Kenya started the Africa Yoga Project in 2006. Today you can book a private yoga lesson online with one of more than 70 trained instructors or join more than 300 weekly yoga classes in Nairobi. Someday, when AYP expands across the continent and its alumni launch new companies in the global wellness and health tourism market (already worth an estimated $3 billion annually), you’ll have to hire a Wellness Coach to help you navigate all the options.