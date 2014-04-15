All The Design Swag You Can Buy With Your Tax Refund

Happy tax day! The average tax refund has been about $2,831 so far this year, up 1.5% from the same period last year. You could use that check to do boring, sensible things, like pay off student loans, start your future children’s college fund, or donate to charity–or, you could go on a triumphant spending spree and blow it all on these design-y gifts to your eminently deserving self. Here, exactly $2,831 worth of loot the government now owes you. Maybe someday, instead of sending checks, they’ll just send grab bags filled with these 15 items, including ostrich pillows, DIY computer kits, and glow-in-the-dark bicycles. Did you know the S in IRS stands for Santa Claus?





One glow-in-the-dark Lumen Bicycle: $1,245





One Aether Cone, an ingenious speaker that figures out what kind of music you like: $399





One Impossible Lab, a printer that develops your iPhone photos into lasting Polaroids: $299





One Wello, an iPhone case that measure vitals like temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, and lung functions (a perfect gift for hypochondriacs): $199





One non-annoying queen-sized duvet cover, which will forever free you from the comforter-wadded-up-in-the-corner-of-the-duvet problem: $160





One Mini Mobile Printer, like a portable roomba that squirts ink: $135