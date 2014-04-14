advertisement
The Guardian And Washington Post Win Pulitzers For NSA Reporting

[Image: Flickr user Ingrid Truemper]
By Alice Truong1 minute Read

The Guardian and Washington Post won Pulitzer Prizes for public service Monday for their investigative pieces on the National Security Agency’s widespread surveillance. Both newspapers received classified documents detailing the secretive PRISM program leaked by former government contractor Edward Snowden.

The committee also awarded the Boston Globe a Pulitzer in breaking news reporting for its coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings and ensuing manhunt. The New York Times won two Pulitzers for breaking news photography and feature photography, and the Washington Post received another in explanatory reporting.

