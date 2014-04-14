Watch a Baby Transform Into a Teenager During A 4-Minute Video 14 Years In The Making

I’ve only just digitally “met” Lotte Hofmeester, but it feels like I’ve known her for her entire life. Perhaps it’s because Lotte’s father filmed the 14-year old pretty much every day since her birth, and condensed the footage into a four-minute video. Talk about coming-of-age movies!

Dutch filmmaker Frans Hofmeester decided long ago to preserve his daughter’s infancy in amber by filming it bit by bit. Helpful year markers show how far along in the child’s development we are, as her features become more defined, her hair grows, and she stops spitting up on camera. Eventually, she becomes a teenager and we’re all forced to contemplate what we’ve been up to over the last 14 years. Similar time-lapse videos have been in vogue for the past decade, mostly thanks to Noah Kalina’s everyday project, which spanned six years (with an eventual 12.5-year version.) Considering the particular chunk of her life Lotte’s video covers, the aging scope is much more drastic.





Hofmeester has also filmed his son, Vince, for a male perspective on childhood aging, but that one only spans 11 years, so who cares?