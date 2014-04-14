Kevin Spacey Is E-Trade’s Newest Talent Scout

After ceremoniously parting ways with the talking baby that was the face of its brand for the last six years (and yet never seemed to age), E-Trade has unveiled Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey as its newest pitchman.





The brand and agency Ogilvy & Mather New York had already revealed its newest campaign, asking consumers if they were “Type E,” a new breed of online investor. E-Trade CMO Liza Landsman describes Type E as a “self-directed, independent, maybe a little irreverent, confident investor.” And what better scout for such talent than what appears to be Frank Underwood’s talent acquiring twin?





It’s hard to not like anything with Spacey (well, except maybe K-PAX) so the spot rides his charisma impressively. The challenge for the brand is making sure it can ride such a high profile celebrity endorsement and still maintain some semblance of its own voice. Which can be about as tough as mixing three-cheese lasagna, chocolate cake and ceviche.