See The Understated First Poster For David Fincher’s “Gone Girl”

Ben Affleck is still hot off of the Best Picture Oscar win for Argo, which he directed, and the news that he will be the next Batman. You’d think his face would be all over the poster for his next major starring role. Alas, not only is the poster for the forthcoming Gone Girl missing his visage, it doesn’t even have his name on it. (Or any other names.)

The first teaser poster for the October release eschews traditional movie poster trappings for a clever distillation of the film’s premise. Based on the blockbuster beach book by Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl tells the story of a wife gone missing and a husband who is the prime suspect. As a reflection of our media-centric times, the poster shows off what appears to be a view of the missing-person’s search as glimpsed from Fox News, complete with a crawler at the bottom of the “screen.” Though the tagline may be kind of lame, it does evoke the title without saying it. Consider our lowered expectations for the movie: gone.



