Highlights From Innovation Uncensored New York 2014

For those who couldn’t make it to this year’s Innovation Uncensored event in New York, you missed a day full of insights, emotion, and powerful inspiration. Lucky for you, we have pulled together some of the day’s best moments.

The day began with Chelsea Clinton and Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson, who talked innovation and empowerment. Dickerson announced expansion plans for Etsy’s entrepreneurship program, which teaches low-income makers how to turn crafting into a business. (Read more about the program here.)

Blue Bottle’s CEO showed off his company’s newest product: Cold brew in an adorable little milk carton. The item will retail at Whole Foods in the Bay Area and New York.

While talking about Steve Jobs, Pixar President Ed Catmull had to pause for a moment while talking about his former colleague.

“More and more, he could express empathy and caring and patience. He became truly wise. The change in him was real, and it was deep,” Catmull said.

Catmull also divulged the secrets of injecting creativity into a corporate setting.

More tears flowed during a demonstration from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation showing off the ground-breaking technology that is helping paralyzed patients regain some use in their legs.