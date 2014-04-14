The “I Touch Myself Project” Reworks a Familiar Tune Into a Breast Cancer Anthem

In 2013, Australian rocker Chrissy Amphlett lost her battle against breast cancer. Now, the late singer’s greatest hit has an all-star makeover which will be used to raise awareness for the disease that took her life.





Some of Australia’s most popular recording artists, including Olivia Newton John, Sarah McLeod, and Connie Mitchell, have come together to record a new version of “I Touch Myself,” the seminal hit Amphlett recorded as part of The Divinyls. Created by Australia’s Cancer Council, agency JWT Sydney and Amphlett’s friends and family, the “I Touch Myself Project” is a social media campaign that encourages women to check themselves for breast cancer regularly, turning the song into an awareness anthem.

The campaign features a website developed by agency Soap Creative, where women can show how their lives have been affected by breast cancer, or leave messages of support for others who are struggling with it. Women are also urged to posting a message or a selfie about their own. Of course, the campaign is also spreading out through Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Google+, where hashtags #itouchmyselfproject and #itouchmyselfie turn up women posting self-screening selfies.





The campaign coincides with the April 21st anniversary of Amphlett’s death, and the creators hope that it will go on to become an annual tradition.