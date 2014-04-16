Winning As A Woman In A Male-Dominated Field

Erin Sarofsky knew that she was entering a male-dominated field when she decided to work in live action and video production, but that didn’t protect her from some rude awakenings.

Early in her career, a casual conversation with a colleague’s wife revealed that she was earning 40% less than her male counterparts, despite playing a major role in more than $10 million in accounts. She was told that her voice sounded like a little girl, “asking Daddy for permission.” And when she objected to the salary discrepancy and the sexism she encountered on the job, she says she was labeled “the difficult one.”

In 2008, it was time to go out on her own. She had moved to New York City and longed to return to Chicago, but thought she needed partners to make such a big career move. She found two other skilled video production professionals to help her launch a studio in the Windy City. They primarily produced live action, animation, and computer graphics for agencies.

Sarofsky says the partnership soon became strained when one partner expected to be able to take a full-time job and still collect his third of the agency’s income while she did most of the work. It ended acrimoniously when Sarofsky said she was going to finish their obligations to current clients and then go off on her own to freelance.

Within a few months of being solo, she got a call from a contact at an advertising agency offering her company a big job for General Motors. She told them she wasn’t part of a company anymore, but the agency rep didn’t blink.

“They said, ‘Erin, it’s you anyway. Just go get yourself a different producer and start a new company,’” she recalls.

The GM job was a $250,000 piece of business, but it wasn’t “happily ever after” quite yet. Even though she had the contract in hand, it was 2009 and banks weren’t lending much money to small companies–especially brand new ones. GM was in the throes of the government bailout and had 90-day post-delivery payment terms. Sarofsky drained her 401(k) and negotiated deals with “everyone I worked with to manage cash flow,” she says.