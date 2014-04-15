Infographic: Why Taking Care Of Personal Tasks At Work May Actually Be A Good Idea

We’ve all heard about the advantages of working from home , from being the boss of your schedule to taking the time to run personal errands. But what if you were able to achieve this while working in an office environment?

“Homing from work” may help you accomplish just that. According to a recent survey by the digital media company Captivate Network, taking care of personal needs while on the job leads to better work-life balance.

When it compared its recent results to the results from a similar survey two years prior, the media company saw an 11% increase in the number of white-collar employees who felt they had a healthy work-life balance, despite a 30% increase in the number of respondents working more than nine hours a day.

The reason: almost all of the respondents said they complete personal tasks at work.

When you consider the potential benefits for your productivity, it makes sense–unless you’re a robot, you need to take regular breaks.

Some of the activities people participate in on a regular basis include surfing the web and shopping online, with a 63% increase over the last two years, and running errands, which increased 31% from 2011.

This includes anything from searching for travel deals or dinner recipes online to leaving the workplace to take care of personal business like grocery shopping or doctor appointments.