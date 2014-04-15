Why You Should Stop Lamenting Facebook’s New Page Policies

Brands can now reach just 6% of their fans organically, according to a recent study from Ogilvy. Brands are also discovering that a lot of their “Likes” come from fake fans, with “like fraud” ranging from 40% to 90%.

For years, brands spent millions thinking that Facebook fans would be their earned media channel, but recently, Facebook has decided that the way to drive revenue is to force brands to pay to reach their fans. This strategy netted $7.87 billion in revenue last year and has left social marketers without a significant earned media solution–or so they think.

Facebook is not screwing brands the way marketers might believe. Savvy marketers are getting over the fact that Facebook is replacing the era of earned media reach with pay-to-play marketing.

However, by limiting the reach of brands, Facebook is not simply driving advertisers to paid ads, but also protecting the value of the social network and their shareholders. With Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and others becoming meccas for social marketing, Facebook cannot sacrifice the user experience in the name of marketing. Were the news feed to overflow with brands’ posts instead of content from friends, people would abandon Facebook in droves.

People want real conversations and content from people they actually know, trust, and like. You don’t need 1 million fans to have reach–what you need is a group of loyal brand advocates who feel strongly that they can benefit their friends and themselves by engaging with your brand and sharing your content. In fact, our research at SocialChorus shows that as few as 260 advocates can reach more than 1 million fans.

People have a deep biological yearning to share their immediate experience and a social impetus to build their self-concept on the web; associating with brand content helps them to do both. Moreover, the evolution of social decision-making has made humans intrinsically altruistic–even when doing so might not fulfill their immediate self-interest. Under these forces, people are prolific sharers.