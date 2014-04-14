Super Slo-Mo Film Turns Commuters Into Dreamy Living Sculptures

Berlin-based artist Adam Magyar uses the power of slow-motion photography to turn our speedy cities into surreal dream worlds. For his latest video project, “Array #1,” Magyar went to the packed Sindorim Station in Seoul during rush hour and took a high-speed video recording of people descending the stairs while transferring trains. Using software he created, he dragged down the film’s speed down, so what you see is 56 times slower than reality. In the video, your average harried commuter appears to nod out in some sort of mystical trance, floating dreamily downwards. A blink or a scratch of the head turns into an epic, drawn-out event.