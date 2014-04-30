Electric Objects Wants To Display The Most Beautiful Parts Of The Internet On Your Wall

Jake Levine thinks the Internet is stuck inside our computers. We turn on our screens, check email, write a Word document, head over to Facebook, maybe watch some Netflix, then turn them off.

“That tends to build some anxiety,” Levine, the former general manager at Digg, explained to Fast Company. “You have software built on those devices that is designed to demand your attention, to focus you. What we end up feeling at the end of all of that is anxious.”

Jake Levine

For Levine, it’s not information overload that has led to our ambivalent relationship with technology, but the way we interact with that information through our devices, which are designed primarily for productivity. The bright screen, the notifications, the recommended reading pop-ups: all of these things pull us back into our computers. That’s useful in a lot of ways and contexts, but it can also be stressful. (See: the lab rat metaphor.)

The solution to Internet anxiety, then, isn’t to decrease the amount of stuff we consume, argues Levine, but to create devices that improve our experience. His working mantra is: “There is more information available at our fingertips during a walk in the woods than in any computer system, yet people find a walk among trees relaxing and computers frustrating,” a quote from Mike Wiser’s 1991 paper The Computer for the 21st Century. In other words: it’s the medium, not the message.

That’s where Electric Objects, Levine’s new venture, comes in. He wants to take some of the more serene parts of the Internet out of that stress-inducing device sitting on your desk, and put them on your wall through a different kind of device.

“I’m building an Internet-connected screen that will bring the Internet to your wall, a screen that is worthy of that beautiful mess of human expression that pervades our connected lives,” Levine explained in a Medium post. (The company Wednesday announced a $1.7 million round of funding led by First Round and RRE.)

It sounds a lot like a smart TV. But, the similarities between the two end at the screen. Both the hardware and software of Levine’s invention are designed for “passive” or “ambient” use, more like a picture frame and less like a tablet. Alex Rainert, the head of design at Project Florida who is testing the device, said it doesn’t feel like a gadget at all. “There is something nice about how subtle the technology is,” he told Fast Company.