Los Angeles, 1969: Capturing Vintage California On “Mad Men”

Dan Bishop has been Mad Men’s production designer since the show began, which means he’s spent much of the last seven years faking Los Angeles for New York. With the new season spending significant time in L.A., he has a sense of freedom. “We can shoot the landscape, the birds of paradise and the palm trees,” Bishop says, relieved. “That’s all stuff we have to avoid if we’re saying it’s New York. We’re not fighting the geographical issues [so far this season].”

They still fight all the current-period items–the signage, the traffic lights, the handicap ramps on every corner. “You still see those in a lot of period films, by the way. We actually try to cover them up” – either physically, or virtually, in post-production. Of course, either way gets expensive. Consequently, they don’t get out that much.

As always, Bishop has a beacon: creator Matthew Weiner, whose singular vision for the series extends to its visual aspects. “We don’t have to try very hard to show the differences in attitude between the east coast and the west coast,” Bishop says, “because Matt describes this clearly in the narrative.” He attributes that to Weiner’s years as an Angeleno (since he was 10, Weiner tells Co.Create).

Here, Bishop describes three of the locations in the April 13 season-seven opener and how he went about crafting them. Plus: What’s next for him.





Megan’s new house in the Hollywood Hills is, of course, a set. But as Bishop explains, when a production design team is going to build a set they will routinely scout a real location for exteriors so they can match it. Bishop isn’t saying if we’ll ever see the outside of Megan’s house, but he did spend a few days driving around the narrow, winding roads of Laurel Canyon to find one. “So should we ever want to shoot an exterior of it we’ll have the exterior and the interior line up.”

The images outside Megan’s windows are a backdrop–Bishop and his team took a pre-existing photo and altered it digitally. “We added a layer of smog,” in an effort to recreate the vintage reality. All that’s in the effort to portray the almost rural living that Laurel Canyon was like in those days.





When it came to opening an L.A. outpost for Sterling Cooper & Partners, Weiner had a particular idea in mind, and it wasn’t the obvious. They could have gone with a typical midcentury style–sort of the California version of their New York City office, but Weiner has never wanted Mad Men to be a textbook display of the predominant movement of the time. So he asked Bishop to use the old MCA building as inspiration.