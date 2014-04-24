7 Ways To Get Ahead In The Hyper-Competitive Small Business World

What does the practice of the Japanese martial art Akido have to do with running a small company in a cutthroat sector?

According to Sean O’Neal, both require super human relaxation under the most dangerous circumstances.

The 41-year-old president of high-flying ad tech company Adaptly operates in the hyper-competitive startup world. Since his company’s founding in 2010, Adaptly has opened four offices and is now about to open its fifth in San Francisco. Its revenues have grown by triple digits every year since its founding, which compares to an estimated growth rate of 60% for the top 30 private ad tech firms.

O’Neal, who has a track record of helping companies grow, has some valuable insights into how to lead a company in what he calls an “innovation race.” Regardless of industry, we are all seemingly running a marathon just to stay in place, which is why his lessons have wide applicability.

Here are seven ways O’Neal has found success:

Forget the idea that you can jump on every opportunity. Instead, pinpoint the initiatives that will have the biggest impact on your business. Be ruthless about prioritizing.

You can’t repeat important points enough. Even if you think you are repeating to the point of ridiculousness, repeat once more. While this might sound easy, it’s not. “It takes determination to stay focused when often you are simply repeating yourself again and again,” says O’Neal.