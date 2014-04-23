Listen To Voices From The Future Describe What Climate Change Will Feel Like

It’s clear from the sound of her voice that the speaker in the voice message is a little girl. Her mother takes the phone.

“Hi Mom. They say the last lobster doesn’t have much longer to live in that exhibit, and you know, she really wants to see it before it’s gone.”

They’re calling from the year 2059, when the last lobster of a functionally extinct species lives in the New England Aquarium. Or that’s at least what the callers imagined 2059 would be like when they left a message for the climate fiction game Futurecoast.org.





FutureCoast, launched in early February with the help of a National Science Foundation climate education grant and Columbia University, has at least a hundred other messages like the Last Lobster. Some are funny: Like the one woman in the seaside town of Brighton who can’t get home because the tide’s gotten too high and needs to seek shelter in a “flotel” for the night. Others are devastating. In one message, a woman with a trembling voice asks her friend in government if he might be able to help her locate her partner, who’s gone missing after having gone to interview protesters at a “refugee rights” demonstration.

The emotional tenor and imagination of the messages range widely, but the futures aren’t actually that far off. In the FutureCoast world, voice messages are leaking into the present day from futures between 2020 and 2065. And some, like the disappearance of certain flora and fauna, mass political unrest, and water shortages, are incredibly realistic–just go and read the latest IPCC report.

Ken Eklund, the writer and designer behind the game, says that the aim of FutureCoast is to try to get people to engage in real critical thinking through play. There’s a physical component to the game, too. In the FutureCoast backstory, voicemails are decoded from plastic sculptures called “chronofacts” that fall from the sky into the present. FutureCoast volunteers actually place chronofacts in strategic landmarks for strangers to find. When they do, the chronofact inscription leads to the website, where anyone can leave a voice message. Unless a message is inappropriate for kids, the voicemails aren’t censored.