Matthew Weiner On Formula-Free Storytelling And The “Mad Men” Writers’ Room

In the lead-up to the debut of Mad Men season seven, a promotional gallery had the show’s main characters standing before a series of multi-colored tile walls. If you recognized those walls it’s because they line the tunnels that lead from some of the terminals at LAX to baggage claim. But at the time, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner insisted the location was for promotional purposes only, and was no indication of the season’s direction.

Now we know that it was a tip-off. Last night, the season opened and it was roughly eight weeks after the last season left off, in early 1969. And we’re in L.A. “I felt that the consequences of what happened last season were so huge that I didn’t want to skip past that,” explains Weiner, who made this the briefest between-seasons leap in the series’ timeline. “We’ve always had dramatic endings, but I’ve also always gotten story momentum on the season by pushing it six months, or whatever, and letting the audience catch up.”

There’s plenty to catch up on. Don Draper has lost his job, he has come clean to his daughter, he has alienated his wife, who has moved to Los Angeles leaving Don back in New York. “I felt I could not skip over this,” says Weiner. “I cannot come back six months later and miss what is really the story of this man, which is how is he going to deal with this.”

Matthew Weiner On Set

When I ask Weiner about the white lie of the tile-wall gallery, the notoriously secretive show creator laughs, heartily, but says nothing. (Production designer Dan Bishop says that wall was “straight from Matt.” Bishop, who describes the process behind some of the new season’s locations in another story–watch this space–says all he had to do was confirm that the walls were around at that time, and they were).

Still, Weiner speaks of his childhood love of Los Angeles, the city he calls home, and what he’s done to infuse that kind of fresh perspective into the writers’ room this year.

Weiner isn’t a Los Angeles native, but he moved there from Baltimore with his family when he was 10. The 48-year-old says that relocation shaped his perspective to this day. “I have an eye for Los Angeles that is of a stranger, on some level. I get excited when I see the sign that says ‘Beverly Hills.’ I get excited when I come out of the tunnel on the 10 [freeway] and see the ocean. I still have that childhood attitude about what is exciting about Los Angeles.”