Why Not Using All Of Your Vacation Time Is Hazardous To Your Health

It sounds like a no-brainer: If someone paid you to take time off to kick back and relax, would you say “no, thanks”?

Based on a new Glassdoor survey, the average U.S. employee only takes half (51%) of their eligible paid time off (the average paid time off is 10 days for full-time professionals according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics). That’s an increase from 2008 when the average time left not taken was three days.

What’s more, when they do pry themselves from their jobs to enjoy a getaway, three in five (61%) admit they still check work email.

We get it. Vacations can be tough on the wallet. One in 10 surveyed by Glassdoor said they used time off to look for another job. Others are afraid to lose their job or are gunning for a raise or promotion.

It’s also hard when you know you’re going to get sucked back in to the office, even while your toes are stuck in the sand. Nearly a quarter (24%) of employees on vacation are contacted by a coworker, and 20% were contacted by their boss about a work-related matter, according to the Glassdoor study.

The reality is, taking all your paid time off is good for your health and productivity. Science says so.

Jessica de Bloom, a researcher from Radboud University in the Netherlands published some findings on longer vacations. Basically, workers who took two weeks or more off to relax and have fun felt great during their time away, but the boost dissipated after returning to work. Disregard these benefits at your own risk, de Bloom told NPR. “It would be a bit like asking, ‘Why do we sleep despite the fact that we get tired again?'” We know that sleep is integral to maintaining our brain‘s physiological function. The experiences had while on vacation, though, have longer lasting effects. And viewing past experiences in a positive light can also affect your current state of happiness.