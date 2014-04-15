7 Brilliant Ways Authors Build Buzz–That Anyone Can Use

Many first time authors assume that, upon publication, their books will be immediately covered by all national news outlets.

Then they wake up. Peter McGraw, a marketing and psychology professor, and coauthor of the recently published book The Humor Code, says that an author friend warned him that “publishers print books and authors sell books. That was useful to have that perspective early on.” Authors have to stand out in a crowded marketplace, and they’re often footing their own marketing bills.

The need to reach readers on the cheap has inspired plenty of innovation among writers. Borrow their tips to build buzz for anything you’re trying to sell.

As McGraw notes, people like humor, but they’re not exactly sure why something is funny, so a book about the science of humor is an intriguing concept. But whatever you’re selling, remember this: “The question isn’t: ‘What is it that I want to say?’ but rather ‘What is it that people want to hear?’” says McGraw.

Be accessible. Realize that people share and talk about things that help them. There’s a reason I write about time management and not the academic study of time use. You have to meet people where they are.

People buy books (or any product) when they feel part of a community. So grow your blog with content people find intriguing, and get email addresses when you can–with special inducements for people who want to be the “first to know” about new things you’ve got coming out.

On Gretchen Rubin’s Happiness Project blog, for instance, many posts feature a message at the bottom about her next book, and a link to sign up to hear when it’s available. The world in general is hard to market to. But people who’ve already expressed interest? Any time and money spent there is spent well.