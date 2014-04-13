World Wildlife Fund Uses Snapchat To Warn Of Endangered Animals’ “Last Selfies”

As brands continue to invade Snapchat , now the World Wildlife Fund is using the social site to raise awareness of the plight of endangered species.





The WWF in Denmark and Turkey, with Turkish agency 41? 29!, have launched the #LastSelfie campaign, comparing the fleeting existence of a Snapchat post to the threat facing many species around the world.

“In a way Snapchat is a mirror of real life,” the campaign spot reads. “The images you see are transient, instant, unique, yet only live for a few seconds. Just like these endangered animals.”

It’s a memorable way of putting a modern spin on one of the more familiar charitable refrains of the last 25 years. Here’s hoping it helps spark a new generation of engagement and not just another round of casual slacktivism.