Greats Announces A $1.5 Million Seed Funding Round, Led By Resolute Ventures

Nike–and by extension, Jordan Brand–dominate the hype cycle, and kids have no problem braving frigid cold or chaotic lines for the chance to spend their hard-earned money on something rare, and, sometimes, very ugly. This scarcity model perfected by Nike’s elite marketing machine doesn’t just breed a thriving secondary market for resellers (a coveted pair of Jordans can casually fetch $500–easy), but it makes it incredibly challenging for young, upstart brands to etch a name in the fashion world.

Which isn’t to say it can’t be done. In an industry where reputation is everything, Common Projects, a latecomer that launched in 2004, has been able to carve out an enviable niche aside established shoe giants by winning over influencers, selling minimally branded but classic silhouettes cut from premium materials. The catch, of course, is that a new pair of CPs will run you about $400.

“The perception is the more you pay the better it is,” says Ryan Babenzien, cofounder of Greats, an online-only footwear brand based out in Brooklyn. “It’s our job to prove and show to the consumer how inefficient the wholesale business is, and why they pay a different price there.”

Along with his partner, streetwear design vet Jon Buscemi, Babenzien (a former marketing director at K-Swiss) is out to subvert the existing hype model by offering high-quality, premium footwear at Payless prices.





Aesthetically, Greats’s shoes are more understated than attention-grabbing. Its design principles tap classic silhouettes, lacing them with subtle luxe details like pebbled leather toe caps and glitzy, metallic colorways. Two months after a limited soft launch in 2013, the company sold out of its product inventory, and the starting price point for its sneakers is very wallet-friendly ($59). Its target market is equally ambitious: Greats says its ideal customer inhabits the slim but influential Venn circles of streetwear and menswear–an ideal consumer that is “very, very difficult to get, especially for a brand as new as ours,” says Babenzian.