If you’ve walked around New York City in the weeks leading up to Easter Sunday, you may have come across a two-and-a-half-foot-tall egg. It happened to me the other day. There’s a large egg with a beige and brown shell perched in the small park outside Fast Company‘s offices in downtown Manhattan, like a statue dedicated to a fallen hero or a political figure. In truth, it’s a temporary art installation: Egg Number 253.

299 more egg-shaped creations are scattered throughout New York City as a part of the second annual Fabergé Big Egg Hunt. (Last year’s event took place in London.) In the month leading up to Easter Sunday, Fabergé is hosting a very big hunt of very big eggs, each one created by a different famous artist. The painter David Salle is responsible for the sculpture outside Fast Company‘s offices. Other participating designers, artists, architects, and brands include Tracey Emin, Mark Quinn, Zaha Hadid, Ronnie Wood, Peter Beard, Diane Von Furstenberg, Marchesa, Olivier Theyskens, and Bruce Weber.

Designed by Emma Clegg

Like any Easter hunt, participants try and find as many eggs as they can. But unlike a typical backyard Easter romp, the game extends throughout New York City’s five boroughs, and participants “collect” their finds not in a basket, but using Fabergé’s Big Egg Hunt app. The person who locates the most eggs has the chance to win “precious gemstone pendants” worth tens of thousands of dollars each, care of Fabergé.

It’s an impressive feat to coordinate “the world’s biggest egg hunt” in a major metropolitan area. But more impressive is how Fabergé, a more than 100-year-old brand, is using an assortment of digital components to make a company associated with the Russian tsars feel relevant to Americans in 2014. The Fabergé brand name dates back to the mid-1800s, when Gustav Fabergé, succeeded by his son Carl, founded the jewelry shop House of Fabergé. In 1918 the store was nationalized. Since then, the company name has passed through many hands. Pallinghurst Resources LLP, an investment advisory firm based in London, has held the name since 2007. On the company’s website it describes its current era as one in which the business is connecting the company name with the Fabergé family while remaining relevant. The Big Egg hunt and its various digital components are a part of that effort to stay relevant.

The Fabergé website is as beautiful as it is useful, with animated colorful boxes to guide egg-seekers to relevant information. At the top of Fabergé’s Big Egg Hunt app, with which users can “check in” in at egg locations they discover, there’s the Hunt partnership with online art site Paddle8, which is auctioning off the giant eggs for the Elephant Family charity.

“What Big Egg was drawn to with Paddle8 was two main things: One was our online reach,” Osman Khan, Paddle8’s chief operating officer, told Fast Company. “With 200,000 followers or members, we have a global audience, if you will, that is really intrigued in, obviously art, but also unique objects.” In other words, the Paddle8 audience likes distinctive pieces, such as Farbergé’s giant one-of-a-kind eggs. (Unique surfboard and shoe auctions have also done well on Paddle8’s website.)

Paddle8 also provides Fabergé’s Big Hunt with an assortment of bidding and marketing tools. For example. Paddle8 has 40,000 people signed up for its newsletters. Aspiring art collectors can also sign up for Paddle8 alerts regarding their favorite artists.