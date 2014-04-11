The Top 5 Leadership Stories, April 7-11

Millenials, emotions, and number-crunching: Here are the stories you loved in Leadership , for the week of April 7.





Forward-thinking, fun-loving–sound like the kind of person you’d like to be? These character traits of emotionally intelligent people make them good at life, and their jobs.





Glaring typos and grammatical mistakes could obviously count you out, but leaving your skills too vague and cramming too much on the page can, too. Avoid the rejection pile with these red flags in resume writing.





They may be young, but they want to leave a legacy–and even more flexibility than previous generations. Thoughts on marketing to Millenials (that doesn’t include a quiz or cat pictures).





You’ll want to bookmark this: A complete guide to the most readable, searchable, tweet-able content lengths. Attention spans and coffee breaks considered.





Hiring the wrong person for the job is more than frustrating. Twenty seven percent of employers surveyed for this infographic reported losing more than $50,000 on bad hires. Look at the cost breakdown–and how to avoid it.