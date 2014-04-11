See Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, And Bill Gates–As Animals

Carpe Diem. You can’t take it with you. YOLO. People with loads of money have a wide range of bumper sticker slogans to choose from if they need some encouragement to make it rain a bit here and there.





Brazilian luxury magazine Top and agency AlmapBBDO take this kind of nudge a bit further, imagining how noted billionaires Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates might be reincarnated as animals. In this case it’s an owl, a sheep, and a llama, respectively. The resemblances are uncanny and it’s nice to imagine a world in which the only word Trump can say is “Who!”