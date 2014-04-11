advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

See Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, And Bill Gates–As Animals

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Carpe Diem. You can’t take it with you. YOLO. People with loads of money have a wide range of bumper sticker slogans to choose from if they need some encouragement to make it rain a bit here and there.


Brazilian luxury magazine Top and agency AlmapBBDO take this kind of nudge a bit further, imagining how noted billionaires Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates might be reincarnated as animals. In this case it’s an owl, a sheep, and a llama, respectively. The resemblances are uncanny and it’s nice to imagine a world in which the only word Trump can say is “Who!”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life