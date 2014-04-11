See What It’s Like To Attend Your Own Funeral In This Weepy PSA

Go For Zero, a new campaign by agency 20Something, aims to ensure that you’ll never speed again by giving you a preview of the aftermath of your bad decision. They invited unsuspecting (and, presumably, notoriously fast) drivers to their own funerals. The horrified individuals sit before a closed casket, listening to family and friends eulogize them. Each faux funeral ends with hugs and tears. The reckless drivers must have been furious with their loved ones for hosting such a stunt. On the flip side, they probably drove home very, very slowly.



