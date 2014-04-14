Now Playing On Your Phone: Instagram TV

Do you have a hankering to see dogs dressed as football players? Or how about dudes in Knicks hats taking their after lunch constitutionals? Into the Static is a new app that lets you watch a near endless stream of Instagram videos on any topic, sorted by hashtag. The app was created by student and software engineer Marshall Moutenot and designer Kenneth Cohen. It’s not so different from that TV channel that only shows puppies. Only, here, you can geek out on absolutely any topic from the Instagram oeuvre.