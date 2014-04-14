7 Ways You’re Unconsciously Undermining Yourself

It’s not fair, but when you start to progress in your career, your moves come under scrutiny. And you could be undermining yourself without even realizing it.

“There are definitely things that people do that can make others think they’re ineffective leaders and they’re not always aware of them,” says Halley Bock, the president and CEO of Fierce, Inc., a leadership development and training firm based in Seattle.

So, even if you think you’re doing everything right, check yourself for these seven areas that can be harming your well-crafted image.

Being a poor listener can manifest in a number of different ways, including checking your phone while someone else is speaking, staring off into the distance, or just clearly not following along with the conversation, Bock says. People resent when their thoughts or input is treated as unimportant, which erodes your influence–plus, you’re possibly missing valuable information that can help you lead more effectively.

If you say you’re going to do something, do it or risk losing your credibility as a leader, says Jené Kapela, founder of Fort Lauderdale-based Jené Kapela Leadership Solutions, LLC. Leaders need to be trustworthy, and “people won’t trust you if you don’t follow through,” she says.

Once you open your mouth, people are forming opinions about your trustworthiness, dominance, attractiveness and warmth in half a second. In a March 2014 study published on online journal PLoS One, researchers at the University of Glasgow and Princeton University found that in the time it takes you to say “hello,” many have already sized up key aspects of your leadership quotient–often in as little as 300 to 500 milliseconds.