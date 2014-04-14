Why You Shouldn’t Judge A Business By Its Model

Yun-Fang Juan has seen some questionable ideas turn into gold–you may have heard of Facebook and WhatsApp–and it’s made her stop judging a company by its business model.

Back in 2010, the Silicon Valley insider, angel investor, and former lead engineer for Facebook Ads was at a Mountain View taqueria with her husband Keith Chiem. The high-powered couple was sharing a meal with Brian Acton, a long-time friend, former Yahoo colleague, and the best man at the couple’s wedding.

Acton was working on a new messaging app on iOS that he said he could turn into a billion dollar business. The new app had a couple thousand users, a steadily growing user base, and the company wanted to hire more engineers. Acton was trying to recruit Chiem, and Chiem was interested.

With a background in statistics, Juan ran the numbers for her husband, doing a back-of-the-envelope analysis. Maybe Acton would be able to build a $100 million company, but she gave his chance of turning it into a billion dollar company a 0.1.% chance. After taxes, she estimated, her husband’s equity in the company might be $1 or $2 million.

That might sound like a lot of money to most of us, but not for Juan and her husband, who had already cleaned up with Yahoo stock and would do so with Facebook holdings. So Juan told her husband: “If you want to work with Brian because he is a brilliant guy, do it. But it makes no sense to do it for the financial rewards.”

Juan’s husband passed on the offer.

Two months ago, Acton’s little messaging app, WhatsApp, sold to Facebook for $19 billion.