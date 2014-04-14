The 5 Ways You Are Ruining Your Resume

From typos to grammatical errors, coffee stains and outdated material, resume blunders are a common occurrence, says career coach Ford Myers. But some can be deadly.

“If you hope to compete in today’s job market your resume can’t be good, it needs to be exceptional,” says Myers, author of Get the Job You Want, Even When No One’s Hiring (Wiley, 2009).

A critical tool in your job search, Myers says a resume should be used strategically and sparingly: “Too many people spread it around the world like confetti,” he says. Instead, send it out only if you’re applying for a job online, contacting a recruiter, being interviewed or looking for work career website.

The rest of the time? Network. Make connections in person or online and consider sharing information like your personal website or online portfolio or a business card with contact information.

But before you share you share your resume with anyone it needs careful thought and examination. Here are the five cardinal sins Myers says everyone should avoid before sharing their resume with a potential employer:

Resumes should have five main sections, says Myers:

Personal Information Career Summary Professional Experience Education Affiliations or Professional Development

While providing enough details is important, brevity is key. Under every job title, include a concise paragraph describing your roles and responsibilities of job and a bulleted list of accomplishments.